Q1 Earnings Forecast for Intrusion Issued By HC Wainwright

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Intrusion in a report released on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Intrusion Trading Up 12.8 %

Intrusion stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.63. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

