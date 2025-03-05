Q1 Earnings Forecast for OTCMKTS:PBAM Issued By DA Davidson

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 17.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

