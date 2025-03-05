Q4 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Issued By Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $182.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

