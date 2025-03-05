Q4 EPS Estimates for First Solar Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after acquiring an additional 516,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

