QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 348,993 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 131.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 254,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 144,792 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

