QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

