QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,581,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 116,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

