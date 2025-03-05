QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,874,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,822,000 after buying an additional 109,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

