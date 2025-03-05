QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after buying an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,206.72. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

