QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,226.04. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,359. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

