QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

