QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

