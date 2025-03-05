Ranpak (PACK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

