Raymond James Has Negative Forecast for TSE:EDV Q1 Earnings

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$29.63 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$34.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.07%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

