Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO):

3/5/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Aptose Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Aptose Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

