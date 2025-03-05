Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2642479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. This represents a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 36,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $166,846.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,569.70. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,152 shares of company stock worth $2,491,157 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

