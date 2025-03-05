Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Repay Stock Down 14.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPAY stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

