Reviewing Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.35 $36.27 million $0.30 22.30 S&W Seed $54.81 million 0.30 -$30.03 million ($15.61) -0.50

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% S&W Seed -76.30% -51.47% -18.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.49%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats S&W Seed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.