Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.43. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 989,133 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 748,090 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

