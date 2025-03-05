RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. Also, Director Richard Dansereau purchased 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
