Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Trading Down 2.0 %

RSKD stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $899.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Read Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.