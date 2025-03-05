Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Riskified Trading Down 2.0 %
RSKD stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $899.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.38.
Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
