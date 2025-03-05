Robert E. Jr. Diamond Sells 129,275 Shares of Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Stock

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 129,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $134,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. This trade represents a 46.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Triller Group Price Performance

NYSE:ILLR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.38. Triller Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triller Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILLR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Triller Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triller Group Company Profile

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

