Robert Greenberg Sells 40,924 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.