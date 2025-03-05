Robert W. Baird Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $160.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

