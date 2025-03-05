Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $593.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

