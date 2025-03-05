Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.330-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.950-6.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

