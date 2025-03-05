Roy Sebag Purchases 2,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.24 per share, with a total value of C$16,480.00.
Goldmoney Price Performance
Shares of TSE XAU opened at C$8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of C$114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.58.
About Goldmoney
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldmoney
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.