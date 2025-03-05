Roy Sebag Purchases 2,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.24 per share, with a total value of C$16,480.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

Shares of TSE XAU opened at C$8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of C$114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.77. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.58.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

