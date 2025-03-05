Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 131,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

RPRX stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

