Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 26th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE RMT opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
