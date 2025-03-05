Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 26th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RMT opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,270,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556,906.96. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.