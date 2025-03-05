RS Group (LON:RS1) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 579.50 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 590.99 ($7.56), with a volume of 1296392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609.50 ($7.80).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 770 ($9.85) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.75) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 840 ($10.75).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 654.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 714.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

