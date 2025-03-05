Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.28 ($17.32) and traded as high as €21.50 ($22.87). Salzgitter shares last traded at €21.04 ($22.38), with a volume of 228,966 shares.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.28.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

