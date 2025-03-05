Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDGGet Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.67 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60). Approximately 188,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 234,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.30. The stock has a market cap of £34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Dame Dianne Thompson purchased 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £9,899.14 ($12,663.60). Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

