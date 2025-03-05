Sayan Chakraborty Sells 6,056 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $253.63 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,753,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

