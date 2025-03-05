SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,241 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Solventum by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of SOLV opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

