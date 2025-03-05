SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

