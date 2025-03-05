SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $562,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 883.89 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

