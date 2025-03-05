Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $270.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

