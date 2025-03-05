Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Flex by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

