Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after acquiring an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Brookfield by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.