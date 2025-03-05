Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSP. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PSP opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

