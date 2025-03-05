Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 720,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,495,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,337,000 after acquiring an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

