Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $758,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 674.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 174.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

