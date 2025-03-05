Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges Sells 5,491 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

