Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

