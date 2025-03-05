Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 546.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

