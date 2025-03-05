Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.