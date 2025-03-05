Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,476 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

