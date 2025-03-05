Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG opened at $39.43 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

