Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

