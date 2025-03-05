Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,222,743.34. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.66. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

